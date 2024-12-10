Ben DiNucci News: Joins New Orleans

DiNucci signed to the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The quarterback was waived by the Bills in August after trying to win the third QB job behind Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky. DiNucci spent 2023 on Denver's practice squad but did not appear in a regular-season game. New Orleans starter Derek Carr is week-to-week with a hand fracture, but he also has two healthy backups in Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler.