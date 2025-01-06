Ben DiNucci News: Staying in NOLA

The Saints signed DiNucci to a reserve/future contract Monday.

DiNucci spent most of the 2024 regular season without a team after being cut by the Bills at the end of training camp in late August, but he managed to catch on with the Saints' practice squad Dec. 10. He hasn't seen regular-season action since 2020 with the Cowboys, but he'll have a chance to earn a spot on New Orleans' roster during training camp next summer.