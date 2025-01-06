Fantasy Football
Ben DiNucci headshot

Ben DiNucci News: Staying in NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

The Saints signed DiNucci to a reserve/future contract Monday.

DiNucci spent most of the 2024 regular season without a team after being cut by the Bills at the end of training camp in late August, but he managed to catch on with the Saints' practice squad Dec. 10. He hasn't seen regular-season action since 2020 with the Cowboys, but he'll have a chance to earn a spot on New Orleans' roster during training camp next summer.

Ben DiNucci
New Orleans Saints
