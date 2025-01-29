Ben Niemann News: Records 25 tackles for Detroit

Niemann finished the 2024 season with 25 tackles (11 solo), one pass breakup and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games.

Signed to a one-year, $1.125 million deal last offseason, Niemann didn't miss a single game for the Lions and made four starts at linebacker while Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez battled injuries at the position. On top of reserve linebacker duties, Niemann logged a career-high 295 special-teams snaps. The 29-year-old is once again slated to become a free agent this offseason.