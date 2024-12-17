Fantasy Football
Ben Niemann

Ben Niemann News: Steps into more substantial role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Niemann recorded five total tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills.

Niemann played a season-high 43 defensive snaps in Week 15 with Trevor Nowaske (concussion) unavailable, amongst others. The five tackles were Niemann's highest total of the year and with the amount of injuries Detroit is dealing with, he'll likely operate in a similar role in Week 16 against the Bears.

Ben Niemann
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
