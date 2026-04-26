Ben Patterson News: Inks deal with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Patterson as an undrafted free agent Sunday.
Patterson played all four of his collegiate seasons for Texas Permian Basin, playing every game for the Falcons in his final three seasons. The wide receiver accumulated 32 catches for 678 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns over 14 games in the 2025 season. Now Patterson looks to continue his football career at the next level with the Jaguars.
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