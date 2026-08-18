Ben Patterson News: Signs with Cleveland

The Browns signed Patterson to a contract Tuesday.

The undrafted free agent out of Texas-Permian Basin was waived by the Jaguars in early August. Patterson is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound wide receiver whose physical traits could make an impact throughout the preseason. The wide receiver was likely signed due to the injuries to Cedric Tillman (undisclosed) and Jamari Thrash (undisclosed). The Browns waived offensive guard Jack Conley in a corresponding move.