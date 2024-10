Sims was targeted twice and caught two passes for 38 yards in Sunday's 34-13 victory over the Cardinals.

Sims took over the backup tight end spot with Luke Musgrave (ankle) landing on injured reserve, and he recorded his first two receptions of the season -- including a career-best 28-yard catch. Expect him to continue working as the No. 2 tight end behind Tucker Kraft until Musgrave is ready to return.