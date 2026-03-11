Ben Sims News: Gets one-year deal with Miami
Sims and the Dolphins agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Sims was on the Packers' active roster at the start of the 2025 campaign. He was waived by Green Bay in late October but opted to stay in the NFC North and signed with Minnesota, and he finished with three catches (on six targets) for 30 yards across eight regular-season games for the Vikings. Sims currently projects to serve as the Dolphins' TE2 behind Greg Dulcich, with the former likely to also contribute on special teams.
