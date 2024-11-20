Ben Sinnott Injury: Dealing with illness
Sinnott (was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an illness.
The rookie tight end from Kansas State has yet to miss a game this season, catching all three of his targets for 18 yards and one touchdown while playing 195 offensive snaps. He's expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys unless the illness prevents him from practicing Thursday or Friday.
