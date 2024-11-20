Fantasy Football
Ben Sinnott Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 8:23am

Sinnott (was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an illness.

The rookie tight end from Kansas State has yet to miss a game this season, catching all three of his targets for 18 yards and one touchdown while playing 195 offensive snaps. He's expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys unless the illness prevents him from practicing Thursday or Friday.

