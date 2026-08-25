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Ben Sinnott Injury: Sidelined for preseason finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 7:00am

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Sinnott is dealing with an oblique injury and is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Ravens, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Sinnott won't practice this week after sustaining the oblique injury in this past Saturday's 17-13 preseason loss to the Lions. Quinn didn't indicate that Sinnott's availability for the Commanders' Sept. 13 season opener versus the Eagles is in any peril, but the third-year tight end will need to return to full practice at some point over the next two-plus weeks to put himself on a path to play.

Ben Sinnott
Washington Commanders
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