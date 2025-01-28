Ben Sinnott News: Buried on depth chart all season

Sinnott finished his rookie season with five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on five targets, adding one catch for 23 yards on a fake punt in three playoff games.

Sinnott spent his entire rookie season third on the depth chart, behind Zach Ertz and blocker John Bates, neither of whom is under contract for 2025. It's possible the 2024 second-round pick gets a starting opportunity ahead of his second pro season, but the lack of playing time as a rookie still isn't the best sign for his future. Still, Sinnott's combination of size, speed and draft capital could make him a late-round sleeper for fantasy in 2025, especially if the Commanders don't re-sign Ertz or otherwise make a large investment in a receiving-focused TE.