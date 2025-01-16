Fantasy Football
Ben Sinnott headshot

Ben Sinnott News: Cleared to play against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Sinnott (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Lions.

Sinnott injured his shoulder during the Commanders' NFC wild-card win over the Buccaneers this past Monday. He was limited in practice all week, but he has done enough to avoid an injury tag heading into Saturday's contest. Sinnott will serve as Washington's No. 3 tight end behind Zach Ertz (ribs) and John Bates.

Ben Sinnott
Washington Commanders
