Ben Sinnott headshot

Ben Sinnott News: Difficult path to targets again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Sinnott has a chance to earn a larger role in 2026, but free-agent signing Chig Okonkwo figures to replace Zach Ertz (knee) as Washington's top pass-catching tight end, according to Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire.

With Kliff Kingsbury calling plays the past two seasons, Sinnott drew just 18 targets in 33 regular-season games (652 snaps). New offensive coordinator David Blough may have a somewhat larger role in mind, but the recent Okonkwo signing (three years, $30 million) hints at Sinnott and John Bates mostly blocking again. Bates is a better blocker, and he signed an extension last March, putting Sinnott at risk of a third straight season as merely the No. 3 TE in Washington. Sinnott may even enter training camp on the roster bubble, albeit with age (24 in June), draft capital (53rd overall in 2024) and athleticism (4.68 40) working in his favor.

Ben Sinnott
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sinnott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sinnott See More
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
17 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Trades to Watch: Mac Jones on the Move?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Trades to Watch: Mac Jones on the Move?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
28 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
65 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
68 days ago