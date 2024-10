Sinnott failed to draw a target while playing 11 of 59 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

The rookie second-round pick out of Kansas State is still looking for the first reception of his career while the Commanders continue to lean heavily on Zach Ertz and John Bates as their top two tight ends. Sinnott has been active for each of the first six games but has yet to play more than half of the snaps on offense in any contest.