Ben Sinnott News: Held without a catch Week 8

Sinnott was not targeted during Washington's 18-15 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Sinnott played just 22 percent of offensive snaps during Sunday's win over Chicago, with John Bates (33 percent) working as the No. 2 man behind top tight end Zach Ertz (75 percent). The rookie second-round pick continues to battle with Bates for weekly opportunities behind Ertz, and he figures to lack a clear path to fantasy upside until such time as he can earn a chance at the starting gig himself. Sinnott secured both of his targets for six yards and a score Week 7 versus Carolina, but he's been held without a catch in seven out of eight appearances on the year.