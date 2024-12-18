Ben Sinnott News: Notches fifth reception of season

Sinnott played 42 of the Commanders' 78 snaps on offense and recorded a seven-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Saints.

Though the Commanders invested a second-round pick in April's draft into Sinnott, the 22-year-old tight end out of Kansas State has handled a relatively muted role during his rookie campaign. His reception in the Week 15 win was just his fifth of the season, but he could see his best opportunity to date to produce in this Sunday's game against the Eagles if top tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) is unable to play. After Ertz logged just 18 snaps against the Saints before departing, Sinnott and John Bates (42 snaps) finished with an even split of the playing time at tight end.