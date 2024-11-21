Fantasy Football
Ben Sinnott News: Practices in full Thursday

Published on November 21, 2024

Sinnott (illness) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Sinnott was limited in Wednesday's session due to an illness, but he appears to be over the issue as he was able to log a full practice Thursday. The rookie second-round pick has logged three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown over his last five outings, though he has failed to see a target across the Commanders' last two games.

