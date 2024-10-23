Ben Sinnott News: Scores first touchdown in win

Sinnott caught both of his targets for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers.

Sinnott played 45 percent of the Commanders' offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap share of his young career. The rookie tight end caught his first career touchdown in the third quarter of the contest from backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, as starter Jayden Daniels was sidelined with a rib injury. As the year progresses, Sinnott should continue to develop and see some increased usage in the Commanders' passing attack. The 22-year-old still remains the No. 2 tight end option behind veteran Zach Ertz, but an injury to the latter could force Sinnott into the spotlight at some point this season. Sinnott should remain off the fantasy radar for now, but his performance is worth monitoring in a Week 8 matchup against the Bears.