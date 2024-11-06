Ben Skowronek Injury: Makes return to practice
Skowronek (shoulder) participated at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Skowronek has been on Pittsburgh's injured reserve list since he was signed due to a shoulder issue, but it now appears he could be approaching a return to the field. The Steelers have 21 days to activate him to their active roster before they'd have to keep him on IR for the rest of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now