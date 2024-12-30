Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Skowronek headshot

Ben Skowronek Injury: On track to return for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Head coach Mike Tomlin relayed Monday that Skowronek and Joey Porter are both "scheduled to make it back" for Pittsburgh's regular-season finale against Cincinnati on Saturday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Skowronek was unable to play against the Chiefs on Christmas day due to a hip injury that he suffered in Week 16 against the Ravens. He caught five passes on as many targets for 69 yards in the six games prior to his injury, and his return for Week 18 would bolster the Steelers' depth at wide receiver.

Ben Skowronek
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now