Ben Skowronek Injury: On track to return for Week 18

Head coach Mike Tomlin relayed Monday that Skowronek and Joey Porter are both "scheduled to make it back" for Pittsburgh's regular-season finale against Cincinnati on Saturday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Skowronek was unable to play against the Chiefs on Christmas day due to a hip injury that he suffered in Week 16 against the Ravens. He caught five passes on as many targets for 69 yards in the six games prior to his injury, and his return for Week 18 would bolster the Steelers' depth at wide receiver.