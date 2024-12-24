Ben Skowronek Injury: Won't play against Kansas City

Skowronek (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Chiefs, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Skowronek suffered a hip injury during Pittsburgh's Week 16 loss to Baltimore this past Saturday. While he was able to return to that contest, the injury prevented him from participating in Monday's walkthrough and Tuesday's practice, and the 2021 seventh-round pick will be sidelined for Christmas Day. Skowronek's next opportunity to play will be in the Steelers' regular-season finale against the Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 5.