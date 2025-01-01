Ben Skowronek News: Full go for Wednesday

Skowronek (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Skowronek opened the Steelers' week of practice as a limited participant after missing the team's Christmas Day loss to the Chiefs. However, he upgraded to full participation Wednesday, suggesting he's since recovered from his hip injury. The 27-year-old is likely to serve as a depth piece in Pittsburgh's wide receiver room in the Week 18 matchup against the Bengals.