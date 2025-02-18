Fantasy Football
Ben Skowronek News: Sees little action in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 18, 2025

Skowronek appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Steelers in 2024, making five catches (on five targets) for 69 yards.

Skowronek's 10 appearances and five receptions were career lows since entering the league with the Rams in 2021. The Notre Dame product joined Pittsburgh's active roster in mid-September after failing to make the Texans' 53-man roster out of training camp. An early season shoulder injury forced an IR stint, and six missed games, while a hip injury late in the season was cause for another missed matchup. Skowronek is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

