Ben VanSumeren Injury: Lands on IR due to knee injury

The Eagles placed VanSumeren (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

VanSumeren likely injured his knee during practice this week after popping up on Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant. The injury is severe enough to warrant a stint on injured reserve, which means VanSumeren will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 17 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 29 the earliest he can return.