Ben VanSumeren Injury: Not tendered as RFA
The Eagles did not tender VanSumeren (knee) as a restricted free agent Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
VanSumeren will therefore become an unrestricted free agent. The fullback tore his patella tendon on the opening kickoff of the Eagles' Week 1 game against the Cowboys last season.
Ben VanSumeren
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben VanSumeren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben VanSumeren See More