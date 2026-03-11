Ben VanSumeren headshot

Ben VanSumeren Injury: Not tendered as RFA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 3:15pm

The Eagles did not tender VanSumeren (knee) as a restricted free agent Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

VanSumeren will therefore become an unrestricted free agent. The fullback tore his patella tendon on the opening kickoff of the Eagles' Week 1 game against the Cowboys last season.

Ben VanSumeren
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben VanSumeren
