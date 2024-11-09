Ben VanSumeren News: Clears concussion protocol

VanSumeren (concussion) has been cleared to play in Sunday's Week 10 battle against Dallas, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

VanSumeren suffered a concussion in the first half of last Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars and didn't return to the game. However, he's been able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol and will be able to suit up Sunday. VanSumeren has played exclusively on special teams this season and will likely continue in that role against the Cowboys.