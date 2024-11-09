Ben VanSumeren News: Clears concussion protocol
VanSumeren (concussion) has been cleared to play in Sunday's Week 10 battle against Dallas, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
VanSumeren suffered a concussion in the first half of last Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars and didn't return to the game. However, he's been able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol and will be able to suit up Sunday. VanSumeren has played exclusively on special teams this season and will likely continue in that role against the Cowboys.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now