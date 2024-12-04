Benito Jones Injury: Working through back injury
Jones (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinelreports.
Jones suffered a back injury during the Dolphins' 30-17 loss to the Packers this past Sunday. Jones will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity this week, but if he's unable to play against the Jets on Sunday, Da'Shawn Hand and Neil Farrell would be in line for an uptick in defensive snaps.
