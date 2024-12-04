Fantasy Football
Benito Jones headshot

Benito Jones Injury: Working through back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Jones (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinelreports.

Jones suffered a back injury during the Dolphins' 30-17 loss to the Packers this past Sunday. Jones will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity this week, but if he's unable to play against the Jets on Sunday, Da'Shawn Hand and Neil Farrell would be in line for an uptick in defensive snaps.

Benito Jones
Miami Dolphins
