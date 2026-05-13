Benito Jones News: Headed to Las Vegas
The Raiders signed Jones (back) on Wednesday.
Jones appeared in 14 games with Miami in 2025, but he was shut down ahead of Week 17 with a back injury. Now, he's evidently in good shape for football activities again and is getting a shot with a new team. Las Vegas recently lost defensive tackle Leki Fotu to the Giants in free agency, and it's reasonable to suspect Jones could fill a similar role to the one Fotu left behind with the Raiders.
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