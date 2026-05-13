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Benito Jones News: Headed to Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

The Raiders signed Jones (back) on Wednesday.

Jones appeared in 14 games with Miami in 2025, but he was shut down ahead of Week 17 with a back injury. Now, he's evidently in good shape for football activities again and is getting a shot with a new team. Las Vegas recently lost defensive tackle Leki Fotu to the Giants in free agency, and it's reasonable to suspect Jones could fill a similar role to the one Fotu left behind with the Raiders.

Benito Jones
Las Vegas Raiders
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