Benito Jones News: Let go by Vegas

The Raiders released Jones on Sunday.

The veteran defensive tackle played 14 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2025, totaling 15 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. Jones is now a free agent able to sign with any organization. The 6-foot-1, 335-pounder could look to sign with a team in need of an experienced nose tackle or 1-technique such as the Bears or Bills.