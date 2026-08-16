Benito Jones News: Let go by Vegas
The Raiders released Jones on Sunday.
The veteran defensive tackle played 14 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2025, totaling 15 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. Jones is now a free agent able to sign with any organization. The 6-foot-1, 335-pounder could look to sign with a team in need of an experienced nose tackle or 1-technique such as the Bears or Bills.
Benito Jones
Free Agent
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