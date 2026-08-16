Benito Jones headshot

Benito Jones News: Let go by Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 4:21pm

The Raiders released Jones on Sunday.

The veteran defensive tackle played 14 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2025, totaling 15 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. Jones is now a free agent able to sign with any organization. The 6-foot-1, 335-pounder could look to sign with a team in need of an experienced nose tackle or 1-technique such as the Bears or Bills.

Benito Jones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benito Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benito Jones See More
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
233 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Stroud In, Hampton Out, MHJ Uncertain
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Stroud In, Hampton Out, MHJ Uncertain
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
261 days ago
Streaming Defenses Week 2: D/ST Picks for Fantasy Football This Week
NFL
Streaming Defenses Week 2: D/ST Picks for Fantasy Football This Week
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
341 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
342 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 13 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 13 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 2, 2024