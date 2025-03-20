Benito Jones News: Stays with Miami

Jones re-signed with the Dolphins on Thursday.

The nose tackle played in all 17 regular-season games and started 15 for the Dolphins in 2024, making 24 tackles (nine solo). Jones, who originally signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2020, also started 15 of 17 regular-season games for Detroit in 2023, recording 26 tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks. He should have a chance to compete for a starting job again in 2025.