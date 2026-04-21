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Benito Jones News: Visits with G-Men

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Giants hosted Jones (back) for a visit on Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones logged four regular-season appearances in 2025 before being placed on IR due to a back injury. Across that span, he tallied 15 total tackles and one pass defensed while handling 260 defensive snaps. The 28-year-old now appears back to full health, and he could be an option to help shore up New York's interior defensive line after the team's decision to trade Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati.

Benito Jones
 Free Agent
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