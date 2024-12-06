Benito Jones News: Will play Sunday vs. Jets

Jones (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice and carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.

Jones suffered a back injury during the Dolphins' Week 13 loss to the Packers. He opened the week with limited practices, but he finished with a full practice Friday and is good to go for Sunday's AFC East showdown. Jones has logged nine tackles (three solo) over the seven regular-season games since the Dolphins' Week 7 bye.