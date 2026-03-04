Benjamin Morrison headshot

Benjamin Morrison News: Leg issues shorten rookie season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Morrison totaled 26 tackles (19 solo), four defensed passes and one fumble recovery across 10 regular-season games in 2025.

Morrison's NFL debut was delayed until Week 2 due to a quadriceps injury, while hamstring issues, which also wiped out his entire preseason, cost him another five games. The 2025 second-round pick did get back on the field for the last three games of the regular season after his final set of absences, finishing in solid form with 13 tackles (eight solo), a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in that span. With a healthy offseason and preseason, Morrison could certainly make a push for a much larger role in 2026 after averaging 35.9 defensive snaps per contest as a rookie.

Benjamin Morrison
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin Morrison See More
