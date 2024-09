Benjamin St-Juste Injury: Limited Wednesday

St-Juste (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

It appears St-Juste is dealing with a new injury after playing through a groin issue during the Commanders' Week 3 win over the Bengals. If the 27-year-old cornerback is unable to suit up due to his chest injury in Week 4, expect 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes to see more snaps in Washington's secondary.