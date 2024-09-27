Benjamin St-Juste News: Cleared for Week 4

St-Juste (chest) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

St-Juste was limited for the first two practices of the week, but he was able to avoid an injury tag heading into Week 4 after practicing in full Friday. The 2021 third-round pick has tallied 17 tackles (14 solo), four passes defended and one forced fumble through the first three games of the regular season.