Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Benjamin St-Juste headshot

Benjamin St-Juste News: Cleared for Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

St-Juste (chest) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

St-Juste was limited for the first two practices of the week, but he was able to avoid an injury tag heading into Week 4 after practicing in full Friday. The 2021 third-round pick has tallied 17 tackles (14 solo), four passes defended and one forced fumble through the first three games of the regular season.

Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News