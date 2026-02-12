Benjamin St-Juste headshot

Benjamin St-Juste News: Role slips significantly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

St-Juste recorded 37 tackles (22 solo), seven passes defensed and one interception across 16 regular-season games with the Chargers in 2025.

St-Juste joined the Chargers on a modest one-year deal prior to the 2025 season. He filled a depth role in the secondary, with his 355 defensive snaps marking his fewest since his rookie campaign. On the other hand, St. Juste did well when tested by opposing quarterbacks, so he may get a slightly larger deal this offseason with the chance to earn more of a defensive role in 2026.

Benjamin St-Juste
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin St-Juste See More
