Benjamin St-Juste headshot

Benjamin St-Juste News: Secondary help for GB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Packers agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year, $10 million contract with St-Juste, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

St-Juste handled a depth role in the Chargers' secondary in 2025, when he totaled just 37 tackles (22 solo), seven passes defensed and one interception across 16 regular-season appearances (355 defensive snaps). He could get a chance to compete for an increased role in Green Bay this offseason.

Benjamin St-Juste
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin St-Juste See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin St-Juste See More
NFL Picks and Props for Week 18
NFL
NFL Picks and Props for Week 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
66 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
78 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 10 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 10 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
123 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 13 Matchups
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 13 Matchups
Author Image
Mario Puig
November 30, 2024
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 12 Matchups
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 12 Matchups
Author Image
Mario Puig
November 22, 2024