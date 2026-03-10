Benjamin St-Juste News: Secondary help for GB
The Packers agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year, $10 million contract with St-Juste, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
St-Juste handled a depth role in the Chargers' secondary in 2025, when he totaled just 37 tackles (22 solo), seven passes defensed and one interception across 16 regular-season appearances (355 defensive snaps). He could get a chance to compete for an increased role in Green Bay this offseason.
