Bernhard Raimann headshot

Bernhard Raimann Injury: Estimated as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Raimann (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Raimann was unable to suit up for the Colts' Week 11 win over the Jets after sustaining a knee injury the week prior, and Wednesday's estimated DNP is likely an indication that he could be in jeopardy of missing additional time. If the third-year offensive lineman from Central Michigan cannot play in Sunday's matchup against the Lions, expect Matt Goncalves to serve as Indianapolis' top left tackle.

Bernhard Raimann
Indianapolis Colts
