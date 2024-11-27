Fantasy Football
Bernhard Raimann Injury: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Raimann (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Raimann has missed the Colts' last two games due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 10 against the Bills. His limited action in Wednesday's walkthrough was his first time participating in a practice since the injury, and if he's able to practice over the next two days, he should have a chance at reclaiming his starting spot at left tackle against the Patriots on Sunday.

