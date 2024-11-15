Fantasy Football
Bernhard Raimann headshot

Bernhard Raimann Injury: Out for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday that Raimann (knee) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

Raimann opened Indianapolis' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs after sustaining a knee injury in the team's Week 10 loss to the Bills, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined in Week 11. Matt Goncalves will likely protect Anthony Richardson's blindside in Raimann's stead Sunday.

Bernhard Raimann
Indianapolis Colts
