Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bernhard Raimann headshot

Bernhard Raimann Injury: Won't play Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Raimann (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Raimann will miss a second straight game due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Bills. He hasn't been able to practice since the injury, and he'll need to do so in order to return for Week 13 against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 1. With Rainmann sidelined, Matt Goncalves is expected to start at left tackle for a second straight week.

Bernhard Raimann
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now