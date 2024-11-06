Fantasy Football
Bernhard Raimann headshot

Bernhard Raimann News: Clears protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 12:59pm

Raimann passed concussion protocol Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 93.5 The Fan reports.

Raimann missed Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the Vikings after sustaining a concussion the week prior. However, it now appears that he's passed through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Expect the third-year offensive lineman from Central Michigan to serve as the Colts' top left tackle in Week 10, when the team hosts the Bills.

Bernhard Raimann
Indianapolis Colts
