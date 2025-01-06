Bernhard Seikovits News: Signs with Arizona

The Cardinals signed Seikovits to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Seikovits has spent the majority of the last four years with Arizona as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, and he'll remain with the Cardinals after agreeing to a new deal Monday. The Austrian has yet to appear in an NFL game but will now have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Cardinals' active roster for the 2025 season.