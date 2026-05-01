Bhayshul Tuten News: Could lead Etienne-less RB room
Tuten will likely see a similar workload to Chris Rodriguez as the leaders of Jacksonville's new-look backfield, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Tuten finished second on the team in carries as a rookie during the regular season, as the 2025 fourth-round pick rushed 83 times for 307 yards and five touchdowns while working as the backup to Travis Etienne, who subsequently signed a four-year contract with the Saints in free agency. Jacksonville brought in Rodriguez on a two-year, $10-million contract but didn't draft any running backs, setting Tuten and Rodriguez up to split most of the carries ahead of passing-down specialists LeQuint Allen and DeeJay Dallas.
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