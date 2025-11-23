Tuten was able to shake his injury designation during the practice week, but perhaps the ankle was still affecting him based off Sunday's poor results. Starter Travis Etienne -- who was dealing with a shoulder injury himself -- led Jacksonville's backfield with over 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Tuten was coming off a season-best 15-74-1 rushing line against the Chargers last week, so fantasy managers may want to hold through the rough patches in the event his role continues to expand down the stretch.