Bijan Robinson headshot

Bijan Robinson Injury: Limited in practice again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 8:35am

Robinson (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Robinson has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions due to a hamstring issue. As he's facing a short week of rest prior to Thursday's key divisional matchup against the Buccaneers, the extent of Robinson's participation in Wednesday's practice will be telling. If he enters Thursday's matchup at anything less than 100 percent, Atlanta could opt to lean on Tyler Allgeier more heavily than usual in the running game.

Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
