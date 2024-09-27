Fantasy Football
Bijan Robinson News: Cleared to face New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 27, 2024 at 3:15pm

Robinson (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Falcons added Robinson to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, but it's apparently not a significant concern after he logged a full practice Friday and avoided a game designation. He should be fine to handle his usual heavy workload in Atlanta's first divisional game of the year, facing a Saints defense that won't have star linebacker Demario Davis (hamstring).

