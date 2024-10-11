Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bijan Robinson headshot

Bijan Robinson News: Cleared to play against Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Robinson (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was limited in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, which is presumably the same injury that cut into his Week 5 practice time before the second-year running back ultimately suited up for a 36-30 overtime win over the Buccaneers. Robinson has underwhelmed after being a consensus first-round pick in fantasy drafts, but he has a golden opportunity to break out Sunday against a Panthers defense that has allowed a league-high nine rushing touchdowns to running backs.

Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News