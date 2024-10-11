Bijan Robinson News: Cleared to play against Panthers
Robinson (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson was limited in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, which is presumably the same injury that cut into his Week 5 practice time before the second-year running back ultimately suited up for a 36-30 overtime win over the Buccaneers. Robinson has underwhelmed after being a consensus first-round pick in fantasy drafts, but he has a golden opportunity to break out Sunday against a Panthers defense that has allowed a league-high nine rushing touchdowns to running backs.