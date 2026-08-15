Bijan Robinson News: Doesn't play Friday
Robinson did not play in the Falcons' 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Friday.
Robinson dressed and warmed up pregame but observed Friday's exhibition contest from the sidelines. He was the only Falcons running back to not suit up, as Brian Robinson played in each of the first two offensive series while Tyler Goodson led all Atlanta RB's with 24 snaps on offense. Per Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site, Robinson is still in ramp-up mode after recently returning to practice, so he could play in Atlanta's next preseason game, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 22, against Indianapolis.
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