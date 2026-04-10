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Bijan Robinson News: Fifth-year option exercised

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 2:17pm

The Falcons picked up the fifth-year option of Robinson's rookie contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The transaction keeps Robinson under contract through 2027 and provides Atlanta more time to negotiate a potential long-term extension, so it's little surprise to see the team pick up the 2023 first-round pick's fifth-year option. Robinson has compiled back-to-back years with over 1,400 rushing yards, and in 2025 he added a 79-829-4 receiving line (104 targets) while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. The star running back also had seven rushing scores and a career-high 5.1 YPC mark in 2025. Even given the uncertainty surrounding Atlanta's offense -- there's a QB battle between Michael Penix (knee) and Tua Tagovailoa looming this offseason, and the surprise retirement of RT Kaleb McGary (leg) has prompted the team to sign Jawaan Taylor -- Robinson is firmly in the mix for consideration as not only the top RB off the board in 2026 fantasy drafts, but as the No.1 overall selection.

Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
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