Bijan Robinson News: Fifth-year option exercised

The Falcons picked up the fifth-year option of Robinson's rookie contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The transaction keeps Robinson under contract through 2027 and provides Atlanta more time to negotiate a potential long-term extension, so it's little surprise to see the team pick up the 2023 first-round pick's fifth-year option. Robinson has compiled back-to-back years with over 1,400 rushing yards, and in 2025 he added a 79-829-4 receiving line (104 targets) while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. The star running back also had seven rushing scores and a career-high 5.1 YPC mark in 2025. Even given the uncertainty surrounding Atlanta's offense -- there's a QB battle between Michael Penix (knee) and Tua Tagovailoa looming this offseason, and the surprise retirement of RT Kaleb McGary (leg) has prompted the team to sign Jawaan Taylor -- Robinson is firmly in the mix for consideration as not only the top RB off the board in 2026 fantasy drafts, but as the No.1 overall selection.